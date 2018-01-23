Daughter of Slipknot bassist Paul Gray wins settlement

DES MOINES, Iowa — The daughter of the late heavy metal band Slipknot's bassist Paul Gray has won a settlement in a lawsuit against a doctor and other health care providers for the loss of her father's companionship and support.

A document filed Monday in the Iowa court case says it's settled.

Gray struggled for years with drug addiction and died of a fentanyl overdose in a suburban Des Moines hotel room in May 2010. He was 38.

His wife, Brenna Gray, sued Dr. Daniel Baldi and several medical care providers on behalf of their daughter, born three months after he died, claiming Paul Gray wasn't properly monitored during drug addiction treatment.

Baldi's attorney Connie Diekema says details on how much or who will pay won't be disclosed.