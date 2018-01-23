Daughter of Slipknot bassist Paul Gray wins settlement
A
A
Share via Email
DES MOINES, Iowa — The daughter of the late heavy metal band Slipknot's bassist Paul Gray has won a settlement in a lawsuit against a doctor and other health care providers for the loss of her father's companionship and support.
A document filed Monday in the Iowa court case says it's settled.
Gray struggled for years with drug addiction and died of a fentanyl overdose in a suburban Des Moines hotel room in May 2010. He was 38.
His wife, Brenna Gray, sued Dr. Daniel Baldi and several medical care providers on behalf of their daughter, born three months after he died, claiming Paul Gray wasn't properly monitored during drug addiction treatment.
Baldi's attorney Connie Diekema says details on how much or who will pay won't be disclosed.
Gray's attorney didn't respond to messages.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
Most Popular
-
Tsunami fears send people in B.C. to higher ground; warning ends after quake
-
Dartmouth student denied exam exemption due to illness questions 'unfair' policy
-
More than 30 collisions reported in Halifax during 'brutal' commute
-
What would landing Amazon H2Q mean for Toronto's already red-hot housing market?