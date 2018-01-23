Group disputes school's claims over professor's firing
Essex County College fired Adjunct Professor Lisa Durden in June after she made comments on Fox News defending a Black Lives Matter event that only invited black people. Durden is black.
The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education sued the school, claiming it had ignored multiple open records requests about Durden's case.
The group says the records it obtained show one person contacted the college to complain about Durden in the 13 days following her appearance. School President Anthony Munroe said at the time the school was "inundated" with messages.
Munroe and a college spokesman didn't immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
