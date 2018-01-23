'I got really emotional': Reactions to Oscar nominations
A round up of reaction to the Oscar nominations announced Tuesday:
"This nomination represents the great work of hundreds of people — from STX and our producers to Jessica Chastain and the entire cast and crew. I couldn't ask for a greater gang of people with whom to share this incredible
"It's a big day for LGBTQ-inclusive films at the Academy Awards. Films like The Shape of Water, A Fantastic Woman, Lady Bird, and Call Me By Your Name not only have complex, detailed, and moving portrayals, but prove that audiences and critics alike are hungry for stories which embrace diversity. These important stories move the needle forward on LGBTQ acceptance at a time when media images are often the front lines for marginalized communities." — GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, via email
"I got really emotional because everybody just poured their whole heart and soul into doing this film. I'm so happy for Greta and Saoirse and the whole movie." — "Lady Bird" best supporting actress nominee Laurie Metcalf to "Good Morning America"
"This nomination is for every single one of us who brought our hearts to this film. ... I am here because of the greatness of others. I stand on the shoulders of giants." — "The Shape of Water" best actress nominee Sally Hawkins, via email
"I'm so excited and thrilled by the nomination and for "The Shape of Water" team lead by Guillermo the Great. It is rare and humbling to be part of something so special." — supporting actor nominee Richard Jenkins, via email
"This is fantastic news! I am grateful to the music branch of the Academy for voting for me as well as all the magnificent musicians who performed on the score. ... I am so thankful for Guillermo for his humanity and his artistic passion; he truly inspired all of us." — Best original score nominee Alexandre Desplat, for "The Shape of Water," via email
"I couldn't be more surprised or thrilled that 'Mighty River' got a nomination. Working with Mary J. Blige and Taura Stinson is always a breeze. They are very talented. I am truly blessed." — Raphael Saadiq of the original song nominee, via email.
"On behalf of all those who gave their experience, skill and talent to this film, I am absolutely thrilled that the Academy has nominated THE BREADWINNER for Best Animated Feature Film. At a time when women's voices are coming to the forefront, the story of a young girl using her voice for what she believes in is more relevant than ever. Recognizing stories like Parvana's helps point to the importance of women and girls being heard around the world." - Director Nora Twomey, via email
"I'm thrilled that our film has received seven nominations from the Academy, and that the beautiful work of our editor Jon Gregory, our composer Carter Burwell, my gentle brothers-in-arms Woody Harrelson and Sam Rockwell, and our fearless leader Frances McDormand, have all been recognized so wonderfully. I can't wait to celebrate with them all come March 4th." — "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" original screenplay nominee Martin McDonagh
"We are immensely proud of this work and grateful to the Academy for recognizing War for the Planet of the Apes with a nomination today. This is the final film in the trilogy, and we've been really happy to see how audiences have been swept up by the emotional story of Caesar and his fellow ape characters." — Weta Digital senior visual effects supervisor Joe Letteri, in a statement
"I was just going through airport security when my phone started buzzing!! Thankfully they didn't stop me and I was able to celebrate!!! I thought they would arrest me for looking like a crazy man laughing and screaming!!! This was truly a team effort and I'm so proud of our amazing team at Blue Sky Studios and Fox!!! We did it!!!! So happy... so happy!!!" — Carlos Saldanha, director of best animated feature nominee "Ferdinand," via email
"ON BODY AND SOUL is a movie about two everyday people whose lives are illuminated by the power of dreams. That such a tender film about the human condition is nominated for an Academy Award — my first film in nearly two decades, and in a year where so many exceptional women are being
Associated Press writer Sandy Cohen in Los Angeles contributed to this report
For full coverage of awards season, visit: https://apnews.com/tag/AwardsSeason
