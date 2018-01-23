Music firms sue to keep hit songs off fitness streaming app
A
A
Share via Email
ATLANTA — Some of the nation's largest recording studios have joined forces in an effort to stop a music streaming service aimed at fitness enthusiasts from using songs by Beyonce, Justin Bieber, Green Day and other stars.
In a federal lawsuit filed in Atlanta, Sony Music Entertainment and more than a dozen other record companies say Fit Radio illegally infringes on their copyrighted recordings "on a massive scale."
The Atlanta-based streaming business is hurting artists who rely on music royalties, the music companies states in the suit filed recently in U.S. District Court in Atlanta. The lawsuit mentioned several major artists, including Beyonce, Jason Derulo, Green Day and others.
"Rampant copyright infringement of sound recordings over the internet and through mobile applications, including the infringement engaged in and enabled by entities such as Fit Radio, has resulted in significant harm to the music industry, including to artists who rely on royalties from recorded music for their livelihood," the complaint states.
A representative of the Atlanta firm said in a statement Tuesday that it looks forward to "being vindicated by the court system."
"We will continue providing exceptional services to our customers," it said.
Fit Radio is available through its
The streaming service entices the DJs to upload recordings to Fit Radio as a way for the DJs to "promote your personal brand," the lawsuit states. The company also supports the DJs with marketing efforts through Facebook and email campaigns, according to the lawsuit.
The recording companies say their music is legally streamed via services such as Apple Music and Spotify through business agreements with them. But Fit Radio is different because it has no such agreements to stream the copyrighted music, they say.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
Most Popular
-
What would landing Amazon H2Q mean for Toronto's already red-hot housing market?
-
Tsunami fears send people in B.C. to higher ground; warning ends after quake
-
More than 30 collisions reported in Halifax during 'brutal' commute
-
Dartmouth student denied exam exemption due to illness questions 'unfair' policy