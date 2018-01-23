Review: 'Laila Biali' masterfully mixes jazz and pop
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Laila Biali, "Laila Biali" (Kobalt)
Smooth jazz might be an even worse idea than soft rock or light beer, which makes Laila Biali's self-titled album a miracle of sorts. The Toronto pianist masterfully mixes jazz and pop, bringing virtuosity and unpredictability to songs that are concise and catchy.
Biali has toured with Sting and Chris Botti, and operates in territory those artists have explored. Her intricate arrangements are filled with lovely ornamentation but don't become busy. George Koller's bass provides plenty of backbone as part of a supporting cast so extensive the list in promotional material doesn't even include standout trumpeter Ambrose Akinmusire, who plays on two cuts.
Biali's appealing alto shines most of all, and while she's no showboat, there's a wow factor when she climbs the scale. Some of the best vocals are wordless as they float, dance, weave and pingpong.
And almost everything swings. Biali wrote nine songs and includes three covers, all excellent. Laila does no Derek and the Dominos, alas, but she transforms Coldplay's "Yellow" into a swirl of dynamics and rhythms, brings out the beauty of Randy Newman's "I Think It's Going to Rain Today" and slowly builds to a closing jam on David Bowie's "Let Dance." It's intoxicating, and way better than light beer.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
Most Popular
-
'Our mouths started dropping': UAlberta black hole research sheds light on how galaxies form
-
Murder charge against Nova Scotia man dismissed in case involving Mr. Big sting
-
U.S. navy warship to spend winter in Montreal due to icy weather
-
Rainfall warning issued for Halifax, localized flooding possible