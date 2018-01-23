The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending January 21, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. The Woman in the Window by A. J. Finn - 9780062678447 - (William Morrow)

2. Forever My Girl by Heidi McLaughlin - 9780985008697 - (Heidi McLaughlin)

3. Fire and Fury by Michael Wolff - 9781250158079 - (Henry Holt and Co.)

4. The Wife Between Us by Greer Hendricks & Sarah Pekkanen - 9781250130938 - (St. Martin's Press)

5. Origin by Dan Brown - 9780385542692 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

6. Sex, Not Love by Vi Keeland - 9781942215721 - (C. Scott Publishing Corp.)

7. Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng - 9780735224308 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Darker by E L James - 9780385543989 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

9. City of Endless Night by Douglas Preston & Lincoln Child - 9781455536924 - (Grand Central Publishing)

10. The Good Girl by Mary Kubica - 9781460330197 - (MIRA Books)

