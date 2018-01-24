Award-winning artist Cyndi Lauper sells Connecticut home

STAMFORD, Conn. — Grammy, Emmy and Tony-award winning artist Cyndi Lauper has sold her Connecticut home of more three decades.

The nearly 3,900-square-foot home in Stamford sold for a little more than $800,000, well below the $1.25 million asking price it was originally listed for in May.

Real estate broke Michael Leventhal tells the Stamford Advocate the home "got worldwide attention and a lot of interest."

Lauper bought the home in 1986.