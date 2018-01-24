Entertainment

Big Apple Circus clown resigns over sexual misconduct

FILE - This May 6, 2007 file photo shows Barry Lubin, as " Grandma," performing in the Big Apple Circus in Boston. Lubin resigned from the Big Apple Circus following accusations that he pressured a 16-year-old aerialist to pose for pornographic photos. The circus‚Äôs chairman, Neil Kahanovitz, told The New York Times on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, that Lubin offered his resignation on Friday shortly after the alleged victim came forward. (AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki, File)

FILE - This May 6, 2007 file photo shows Barry Lubin, as " Grandma," performing in the Big Apple Circus in Boston. Lubin resigned from the Big Apple Circus following accusations that he pressured a 16-year-old aerialist to pose for pornographic photos. The circus‚Äôs chairman, Neil Kahanovitz, told The New York Times on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018, that Lubin offered his resignation on Friday shortly after the alleged victim came forward. (AP Photo/Chitose Suzuki, File)

NEW YORK — A beloved circus performer known as Grandma the clown has resigned from the Big Apple Circus following accusations that he pressured a 16-year-old aerialist to pose for pornographic photos.

The circus's chairman, Neil Kahanovitz, told The New York Times on Tuesday that 65-year-old Barry Lubin offered his resignation on Friday shortly after the alleged victim came forward.

In a statement released by his lawyer, Lubin apologized for his conduct, saying the sexual misconduct allegations are true and that he takes full responsibility for his actions.

The female victim said it happened during the Big Apple's 2004 season in New York. She said she was at first hired to work with the mini-troupe, but then Lubin persuaded her to model for his personal photography business.

___

Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

In Focus: Richard Crouse

More Richard Crouse...

Most Popular