Candice Bergen to star in CBS' 'Murphy Brown' revival

FILE - In this June 8, 2017, file photo, actress Candice Bergen arrives at the 45th AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute to Diane Keaton in Los Angeles. CBS has given a 13-episode, series production commitment to a revival of "Murphy Brown," with Bergen reprising her role. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES — Candice Bergen is returning to TV in a revival of "Murphy Brown," the agenda-setting 20th-century comedy.

CBS says in a Wednesday announcement that it's ordered 13 episodes of the sitcom for its 2018-19 season.

Diane English created the original series that starred Bergen as a hard-charging TV journalist. English will return as writer and executive producer for the reboot.

Bergen, who won multiple lead-actress Emmys for the original, will be an executive producer, CBS says. The 71-year-old actress will be reprising her role.

The series addressed hot-button social and political issues, drawing applause and the ire of critics including then- Vice-President Dan Quayle. It ran for 10 seasons from 1988 to 1998.

