Candice Bergen to star in CBS' 'Murphy Brown' revival
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Candice Bergen is returning to TV in a revival of "Murphy Brown," the agenda-setting 20th-century comedy.
CBS says in a Wednesday announcement that it's ordered 13 episodes of the sitcom for its 2018-19 season.
Diane English created the original series that starred Bergen as a hard-charging TV journalist. English will return as writer and executive producer for the reboot.
Bergen, who won multiple lead-actress Emmys for the original, will be an executive producer, CBS says. The 71-year-old actress will be reprising her role.
The series addressed hot-button social and political issues, drawing applause and the ire of critics including then-
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films
Most Popular
-
VIDEO: Police lay weapons charges after 40 animals in distress seized from rural Calgary property
-
Four men wanted in Cole Harbour home invasion where victims tied up, one assaulted: police
-
Halifax police concerned for safety of missing woman in her 20s
-
Rail conductor involved in Banff crash fired again for social media posts