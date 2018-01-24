NEW YORK — Composer Huck Hodge has won a $200,000 prize designed to free up creative time.

On Wednesday, the American Academy of Arts and Letters told The Associated Press that Hodge is this year' recipient of the Charles Ives Living award. The intention is for a "promising" composer to work on music over a two-year period and not accept any salaried employment.

Academy President Yehudi Wyner said in a statement that Hodge was a "brilliant colorist" and praised him for his "gorgeous, lyrical soundscapes." Hodges has received numerous honours and his compositions include "Psalm XIII" and "Time is the substance I am made of."