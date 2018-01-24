Couture designer Sergeenko faces backlash over racist slur

PARIS — Model Naomi Campbell has led fashion industry insiders in criticizing prominent Paris-based designer Ulyana Sergeenko, who casually used a racist slur in a note to a friend during Paris couture week.

Russian Sergeenko handwrote a note addressed to "my n---s in Paris" alongside a smiley, to blogger Miroslava Duma — who posted a photo of the note online Monday.

Sergeenko said the reference was inspired by a Kanye West track with the same title.

Campbell was among those shocked, and wrote "this better not be real" in reply.