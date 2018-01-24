Cuban state music company expands deal with Sony
A
A
HAVANA — Cuba's main state-run music company is expanding its business with entertainment giant Sony in a sign of continuing progress in U.S.-Cuban business relations.
Cuba's Musical Editions and Recording Company, known by its Spanish acronym EGREM, holds the rights to works by thousands of Cuban artists, including renowned musicians such as Benny More, Chucho Valdes and Omara Portuondo.
Under a deal signed Wednesday, U.S.-based Sony/ATV, the world's leading music publisher, will license rights to songs in EGREM's
Sony/ATV officials said they were receiving a standard commission from sales of EGREM property but declined to discuss the precise terms of the deal. Sony Music signed a 2015 deal to distribute EGREM artists' albums worldwide.
