'Fire and Fury' sales exceed 1.7 million

NEW YORK — Michael Wolff's "Fire and Fury" is well on its way to becoming one of the top- selling nonfiction books in recent years.

The tell-all about the Trump administration has sold more than 1.7 million copies in the combined formats of hardcover, e-books and audio, publisher Henry Holt and Co. told The Associated Press on Wednesday. Published less than three weeks ago, the book remains No. 1 on Amazon.com and other lists.