Latin star Iglesias sues Universal over streaming music cash
MIAMI — Latin pop star and actor Enrique Iglesias is suing Universal Music Group in a dispute over how much he's paid for songs played on streaming music services.
The lawsuit filed Wednesday in Miami federal court claims that Universal is paying Iglesias far less than the 50
The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages from Universal, which didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment.
Iglesias has sold nearly 160 million albums worldwide and appeared in numerous movies and television shows. He lives in Miami Beach with his longtime girlfriend, tennis star Anna Kournikova, and their newborn twins.
