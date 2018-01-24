Leonard Cohen tribute concerts to feature Steven Page, Sarah Harmer
TORONTO — A series of Leonard Cohen tribute concerts next month in Toronto are set to include performances by Steven Page, Sarah Slean and Sarah Harmer.
The concerts, entitled "A Singer Must Die," will also feature readings by authors including Giller Prize winners Michael Redhill and Madeleine Thien and former governor general Adrienne Clarkson.
Promoters say the musical performances will include all-new arrangements of Cohen songs including "I'm Your Man," "Dance Me to the End of Love" and "Closing Time."
The concerts are scheduled for Feb. 22-24 at the Harbourfront Centre Theatre.
Cohen died on Nov. 7, 2016 at age 82.
