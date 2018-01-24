Logan Paul resurfaces on YouTube with anti-suicide video
NEW YORK — YouTube star Logan Paul has returned to YouTube with a 7-minute suicide prevention video he hopes will "make a difference in the world."
Paul was suspended by YouTube after posting video of him in a forest in Japan near what seemed to be a body hanging from a tree. The location is known in Japan as a frequent site for suicides.
He returned to the video sharing platform Wednesday with a new video in which he speaks to suicide prevention experts and offers steps to help others, seeking to "further understand the complexity surrounding suicide."
Said Paul: "It's time to learn from the past as I get better and grow as a human being. I'm here to have a hard conversation so that those who are suffering have easier ones."
