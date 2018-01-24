Movie, newspaper that share name confusing some 'Post' fans

ATHENS, Ohio — A student newspaper in Ohio is getting some social media love meant for the award-winning movie with the same name.

The Post of Ohio University in Athens has the Twitter handle @ThePost , which some people have assumed belongs to "The Post" movie. Steven Spielberg's real-life 1970s drama about The Washington Post this week was nominated for the best picture Oscar, while Meryl Streep earned her 21st best actress nomination.

But some messages meant for @ThePostMovie have gone to the Ohio U. Post's account. Besides a 20th Century Fox congrats for Streep, there have been fan messages and promos for TV appearances and movie showings including at theatres in England.