Theater director fired amid sexual misconduct claims
A
A
Share via Email
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Connecticut
The board of trustees for the Long Wharf Theatre in New Haven voted unanimously Tuesday night to fire Gordon Edelstein, who was placed on leave Monday following a report in The New York Times.
No one answered a phone listing Wednesday for Edelstein's home in New York City.
The Times reported Monday that it interviewed four women on the record who alleged unwanted sexual contact by Edelstein since his arrival in 2002. One of the women, who complained to
Theater board chairwoman Laura Pappano said none of the current board members were on the board when the 2006 complaint was filed, and there hadn't been any sexual misconduct complaints since.
Pappano said she looked into the board's responses to allegations against Edelstein and they seemed appropriate, including mandatory
Pappano released a statement Tuesday night saying there will be an independent review of the
"We must ensure that nothing like this happens again," the statement said. "This is a time that demands sober self-reflection and openness. We must do more to create the kind of working environment that our talented and committed staff deserve."
Before coming to New Haven, Edelstein was artistic director at A Contemporary Theatre in Seattle. After the allegations were reported Monday, an actress at the Seattle
Also this week, the Alley Theatre in Houston fired Edelstein as director of "Satchmo at the Waldorf," which is still scheduled to open next month under a new director.
Edelstein has won awards from the Connecticut Critics Circle, including its highest
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films