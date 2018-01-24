Vandal damages Field of Dreams site in eastern Iowa
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — A vandal has caused thousands of dollars in damage to the Field of Dreams by driving a vehicle onto the site made famous by the 1989 movie.
The Dubuque Telegraph Herald reports that workers at the site outside Dyersville found the damage Tuesday morning and were still assessing the costs and needed repairs.
Owner Denise Stillman says a vehicle made deep gashes in the outfield and damaged a sprinkler system. The damage was especially severe because the ground was soft following warm weather and rain.
Stillman says repairs will continue through the summer but that the field will remain open.
Thousands visit the eastern Iowa field for free, running around the bases and walking to the surrounding cornfields.
It was created for the movie "Field of Dreams" starring Kevin Costner.
Information from: Telegraph Herald, http://www.thonline.com
