Brother's death prompts cancellation of Big Freedia's shows
NEW ORLEANS — Bounce artist Big Freedia has
Freedia, in a statement, said her brother — 35-year-old Adam Ross — was killed "in a senseless act of violence" and would be
Police reported the shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday in New Orleans' Central City
The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office confirmed Ross' identity Thursday.
No arrests have been made, but investigators say they're gathering evidence to identify a suspect and motive.
Freedia's hit reality docu-series, Big Freedia Bounces Back, is in its sixth season on Fuse.
