Charlie Kaufman adapting novel by Canadian author Iain Reid for Netflix

Canadian author Iain Reid's debut novel "I'm Thinking of Ending Things" is being adapted into a film by Oscar-winning "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" writer Charlie Kaufman.

Kaufman, who also earned Oscar screenplay nominations for "Being John Malkovich" and "Adaptation," will write and direct the film for Netflix.

Released in 2015, publisher Simon & Schuster Canada describes Reid's thriller as an examination of "the depths of the human psyche, questioning consciousness, free will, the value of relationships, fear, and the limitations of solitude."

Reid, who has also written two memoirs, won the 2015 RBC Taylor Emerging Writer Award.