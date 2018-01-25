Connecticut theatre dumps musical based on Woody Allen film

EAST HADDAM, Conn. — A Connecticut theatre has cancelled a musical based on a Woody Allen film, citing sexual misconduct allegations against him and the current dialogue about sexual harassment and misconduct.

Goodspeed Musicals Executive Director Michael Gennaro announced Thursday that the East Haddam-based group is dumping performances of "Bullets Over Broadway" that were scheduled to begin in September.

Gennaro says the decision was made after conversations with community members, trustees, staff and artists.

Allen's adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow, has renewed allegations that Allen molested her in 1992 when she was 7 years old. Allen was investigated but not charged, and he has long denied the allegations.

"Bullets Over Broadway" will be replaced by "The Drowsy Chaperone."