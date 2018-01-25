Glee alum takes the lead in new thriller Hollow in the Land

It’s noteworthy that when the Oscar nominations came out this week, less than half of the Best Picture nods went to films featuring traditional male protagonists.

Whether it’s a byproduct of the #MeToo movement or a sea change towards more diversity in showbiz, it appears there’s more female representation popping up on screen every day.

“We, as an audience, have seen those roles over and over,” insisted Vancouver-based filmmaker Scooter Corkle recently of the once-ubiquitous straight male narrative.

“After all, it’s 2018 and we’re still having a debate over equal pay and equal rights. One, it’s dumb that we’re even having that conversation but, two, it’s important to tell those (other) stories because they’re still new to us.”

Corkle’s film Hollow in the Land is one of those “new” narratives. Starring Dianna Agron (TV’s Glee), the thriller focuses on Alison, a gay blue-collar worker who’s forced to take small-town justice into her own hands after her brother is suspected of murder — a thriller device not traditionally cast with a female lead.

“It’s fun for me when people take a chance on having a female protagonist because it’s not a common choice,” said Agron.

“There’s a fear not as many people will pay attention if it’s a female lead so I’m just glad that was a choice he made.”

“I write predominantly female protagonists,” added Corkle, who originally began the script five years ago with a masculine lead. He changed it realizing the female perspective in small towns was far more interesting — a viewpoint he acquired from his mother.

“My mother was such a huge aspect of my life. She left an abusive relationship with three kids, moved to a brand new town and was just relentlessly positive trying to give us as best a chance as possible,” said Corkle.

“Having that female voice in my life has probably created an outlook on women in general as being very strong to begin with.”

With the gritty performance now behind her, Agron is excited to see what complex roles may come next. While she’s hopeful about the future of lead characters for women in Hollywood, she does maintain there’s work to be done.

“Just because the conversation is happening doesn’t mean change is being affected right away,” said Agron.

“What will be more interesting is to see where we stand in two years or five years or 10 years.”

FEMALE FORWARD

Other films with female protagonists taking the law into their own hands:

Erin Brockovich (2000)

Julia Roberts won an Oscar for portraying the real-life unemployed mother who courageously took on a corrupt power company accused of polluting the water supply.

The Whistleblower (2011)

Rachel Weisz plays a lone-crusading UN peacekeeper who bravely battles her complicit superiors after she uncovers a sex trafficking scandal in post-war Bosnia.

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017)