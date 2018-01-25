Erykah Badu under scrutiny for Hitler, Cosby comments

NEW YORK — Erykah Badu has come under scrutiny for an interview where she made comments on Bill Cosby and Adolf Hitler.

The R&B songstress said in the wide-ranging interview with Vulture that, "I see good in everybody. I saw something good in Hitler." Badu called him a "wonderful painter" and said he had a "terrible childhood" when asked to elaborate.

On Cosby Badu said, "but if he's sick, why would I be angry with him?" She said, "sick people do evil things; hurt people hurt people." Cosby has been accused by multiple women of drugging and sexually assaulting them.