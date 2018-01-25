Jada Pinkett Smith praises Jessica Chastain for wage fight

PARK CITY, Utah — Jada Pinkett Smith is praising Jessica Chastain for fighting for pay equity in Hollywood.

During a diverse storytelling panel at the Sundance Film Festival, Pinkett Smith on Sunday relayed the story that Chastain negotiated raises for both her and actress Octavia Spencer, who are co-starring in an upcoming comedy.

"Jessica stood up for Octavia and I want you to know because they stood together, they got three times what they were asking for as a unit," she said.

Pinkett Smith stressed the importance of women in Hollywood working together to stop wage disparity.