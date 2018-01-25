James Corden says Grammys will include 'Me Too' moment

NEW YORK — Grammy Award host James Corden says Sunday's show will carve out some time to allow artists to express solidarity with the "Me Too" and Times Up movements.

Corden, returning for his second stint as host, will do his own part to support victims of sexual misconduct — he'll wear a white rose.

In an interview with The Associated Press on Thursday, the late night talk host said he didn't know about the new initiative but supported it. The push was launched late Wednesday when women music executives sent an email urging people to wear a white rose at the show.