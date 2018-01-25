Lynyrd Skynyrd announce farewell tour starting May 4
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NASHVILLE — Southern rock icons Lynyrd Skynyrd will kick off their final tour May 4 in West Palm Beach, Florida, more than 40 years after the band's debut album was released.
The Rock 'N' Roll Hall of Famers announced Thursday that the farewell tour will also feature Kid Rock, Hank Williams Jr., Bad Company, the Marshall Tucker Band and 38 Special.
Formed in Jacksonville, the band behind hits like "Free Bird," ''Sweet Home Alabama" and "Simple Man," was struck by tragedy when a plane crash in 1977 killed lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarist Steve Gaines, backup singer Cassie Gaines and several members of the road crew. The lineup now includes Gary Rossington and Johnny Van Zant, Ronnie's brother.
Tickets for the first leg of the tour go on sale Feb. 2 at LiveNation.com.
___
Online:
http://lynyrdskynyrd.com/
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: 2018 will see more superheroes and $8B worth of Netflix films