Harvard's Hasty Pudding says it will allow women to join
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University's Hasty Pudding
The group's student president made the announcement Thursday afternoon at the start of an event celebrating actor Mila Kunis, who was named the organization's Woman of the Year.
Hasty Pudding is known for comedic revues that feature men in drag playing female characters, a longstanding tradition in the 223-year-old group.
Some students and alumni have been pushing for the group to include women in its cast, with some calling on Kunis to reconsider accepting the award over the exclusion.
Kunis was paraded through Harvard Square by college students dressed in drag before the announcement was made. A handful of protesters held signs calling out the troupe of not include women performers.
