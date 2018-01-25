Harvard's Hasty Pudding says it will allow women to join

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University's Hasty Pudding theatre troupe says it will allow women to join its cast starting next year.

The group's student president made the announcement Thursday afternoon at the start of an event celebrating actor Mila Kunis, who was named the organization's Woman of the Year.

Hasty Pudding is known for comedic revues that feature men in drag playing female characters, a longstanding tradition in the 223-year-old group.

Some students and alumni have been pushing for the group to include women in its cast, with some calling on Kunis to reconsider accepting the award over the exclusion.