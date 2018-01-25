The Latest: Erykah Badu responds to her Hitler comments

NEW YORK — The Latest on Erykah Badu and her controversial comments on Bill Cosby and Adolf Hitler (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

Erykah Badu has responded to criticism following an interview in which she said she sees a good side to everyone, including Adolf Hitler.

In a series of tweets Thursday, the singer stresses she was trying to impart a "message of compassion" and encouraged people to read the entire interview, not "out of context" headlines.

The comments come a day after Vulture published an interview with Badu in which she had supportive things to say about Bill Cosby and Hitler. "I see good in everybody. I saw something good in Hitler," she said.

In another tweet Thursday, the singer says she "used the worst examples possible" to "exaggerate a show of compassion."

___

5:25 a.m.

Erykah Badu has come under scrutiny for an interview where she made comments on Bill Cosby and Adolf Hitler.

The R&B songstress said in the wide-ranging interview with Vulture that, "I see good in everybody. I saw something good in Hitler." Badu called him a "wonderful painter" and said he had a "terrible childhood" when asked to elaborate.

On Cosby Badu said, "but if he's sick, why would I be angry with him?" She said, "sick people do evil things; hurt people hurt people." Cosby has been accused by multiple women of drugging and sexually assaulting them.