WALL STREET JOURNAL-BEST SELLERS
FICTION
1. "Dog Man and Cat Kid (Dog Man 4)" by Dav Pilkey (Graphix)
2. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)
3. "City of Endless Night" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)
4. "The Getaway" by Jeff Kinney (Amulet Books)
5. "Wonder" by R.J. Palacio (Knopf Books for Young Readers)
6. "Iron Gold" by Pierce Brown (Del Rey)
7. "Origin" by Dan Brown (Knopf Doubleday)
8. "The Rooster Bar" by John Grisham (Doubleday)
9. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin Press)
10. "The Immortalists" by Chloe Benjamin (G.P. Putnam's Sons)
NONFICTION
1. "Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt & Company)
2. "The Subtle Art of Not giving a F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperOne)
3. "It's Even Worse Than You Think" by David Cay Johnston (Simon & Schuster)
4. "StrengthsFinder 2.0" by Tom Rath (Gallup)
5. "Together We Rise" (Dey Street)
6. "Astrophysics for People in a Hurry" by Neil deGrasse Tyson (W. W. Norton & Company)
7. "The Whole30: The 30-Day Guide" by Melissa Hartwig (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
8. "Leonardo Da Vinci" by Walter Isaacson (Simon & Schuster)
9. "Trumpocracy" by David Frum (Harper)
10. "The Whole30 Fast & Easy Cookbook" by Melissa Hartwig (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt)
FICTION E-BOOKS
1. "City of Endless Night" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)
2. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (HarperCollins)
3. "A Merciful Secret" by Kendra Elliot (Montlake Romance)
4. "Iron Gold" by Pierce Brown (Del Rey)
5. "Sex, Not Love" by Vi Keeland (Vi Keeland)
6. "Rescuing Casey" by Susan Stoker (Susan Stoker)
7. "The Wife Between Us" by Greer Hendricks (St. Martin's Press)
8. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celest Ng (Penguin)
9. "Beneath a Scarlet Sky" by Mark Sullivan (Lake Union)
10. "Forever My Girl" by Heidi McLaughlin (Heidi McLaughlin)
NONFICTION E-BOOKS
1. "Fire and Fury" by Michael Wolff (Henry Holt & Company)
2. "12 Strong" by Doug Stanton (Scribner)
3. "It's Even Worse Than You Think" by David Cay Johnston (Simon & Schuster)
4. "Lost in Shangri-La" by Mitchell Zuckoff (HarperCollins)
5. "The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck" by Mark Manson (HarperCollins)
6. "The Pharmacist of Auschwitz" by Patricia Posner (Crux Publishing)
7. "Call the Midwife" by Jennifer Worth (HarperCollins)
8. "A World Undone" by G.J. Meyer (Random House)
9. "Trumpocracy" by David Frum (Harper)
10. "The One Pot Ketogenic Diet Cookbook" by Liz Williams (Liz Williams)
NPD BookScan gathers point-of-sale book data from about 16,000 locations across the U.S., representing about 85
