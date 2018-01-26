Alicia Keys kicks off Grammy week with a birthday party
NEW YORK — Alicia Keys kicked off Grammy Award week with an award — and was serenaded with "Happy Birthday"
The 15-time Grammy winner and her husband, Swizz Beatz, were both
Keys felt the moment was surreal since she was being
"I'm like, OK, they're going to set up the Grammys, kick it off with my birthday. My husband and I (are being)
Beatz said it doesn't get much better than being
Keys' hits include "Girl On Fire," ''Fallin,'" "No One," ''A Woman's Worth" and "Superwoman," many of which salute strong women. TV personality Gayle King came to
"Alicia Keys is very good when it comes to doing women anthems," King said. "She is a walking talking example of what a woman in power should be. She does that every single day. She walks the walk and she talks the talk."
