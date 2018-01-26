ESPN's Hill leaving her job at 'Sportscenter'
NEW YORK — ESPN says outspoken "Sportscenter" anchor Jemele Hill is leaving that role to write for a company
Hill attracted attention last year and was briefly suspended for opinionated messages on social media, including a reference to President Donald Trump as a "white supremacist." The network said Friday that Hill had asked to be taken off the 6 p.m. weekday edition of ESPN's sports news show.
Hill says that deep down she knew the "Sportscenter" job wasn't for her and that her true love has always been writing, reporting and commentary. She'll do work for The Undefeated, ESPN's
ESPN says her "Sportscenter" co-anchor, Michael Smith, will continue as a solo host.
