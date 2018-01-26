Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg to headline Essence
NEW ORLEANS — Janet Jackson is returning to the stage at the Essence Festival.
Organizers announced the 2018 lineup Thursday for the July 5-8 festival in New Orleans. Jackson last performed at the festival in 2010.
Among other headliners are perennial
Also set to perform are Doug E. Fresh's Legends of Hip-Hop Show featuring Big Daddy Kane and Kool Moe Dee; Kelly Price's "For the Love of R&B," featuring Dave Hollister and Vaughn Willis; Mali Music; Marsha Ambrosius; and a unique DJ-curated experience with offerings by actor/DJ Idris Elba and MC Lyte.
Additional acts will be announced later.
