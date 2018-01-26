Kimora Lee Simmons defends Russell Simmons from allegations
NEW YORK — Kimora Lee Simmons has broken her public silence on the mounting sexual misconduct allegations against her former husband, Russell Simmons, offering a ringing
Kimora Lee Simmons took to Instagram to say she's known Russell Simmons for over 25 years and "These allegations against him are nothing like the person I have known in all that time."
At least six women have
He and TV personality and designer Kimora Lee Simmons were married from 1998-2009 and they have two daughters.
In her statement late Thursday, Kimora Lee Simmons says her ex-husband is a "caring and supportive father and someone who has worked tirelessly to uplift disenfranchised communities."
