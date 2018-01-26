Entertainment

Kimora Lee Simmons defends Russell Simmons from allegations

FILE - In this Feb. 6, 2015, file photo, hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons presents the Vanguard Award on stage at the 46th NAACP Image Awards in Pasadena, Calif. A Los Angeles woman is suing Simmons, alleging he raped her at his home in 2016. An attorney for 37-year-old Jennifer Jarosik filed the lawsuit Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK — Kimora Lee Simmons has broken her public silence on the mounting sexual misconduct allegations against her former husband, Russell Simmons, offering a ringing defence of his character.

Kimora Lee Simmons took to Instagram to say she's known Russell Simmons for over 25 years and "These allegations against him are nothing like the person I have known in all that time."

At least six women have levelled rape allegations against the music mogul. Russell Simmons, a co-founder of Def Jam Recordings, has denied all the allegations.

He and TV personality and designer Kimora Lee Simmons were married from 1998-2009 and they have two daughters.

In her statement late Thursday, Kimora Lee Simmons says her ex-husband is a "caring and supportive father and someone who has worked tirelessly to uplift disenfranchised communities."

