The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

iTunes Official Music Charts for the week ending January 25, 2018:
Top Songs
1. God's Plan, Drake
2. Perfect, Ed Sheeran
3. Diplomatic Immunity, Drake
4. Havana (feat. Young Thug), Camila Cabello
5. Meant to Be (feat. Florida Geo..., Bebe Rexha
6. Finesse (Remix) (feat. Cardi B), Bruno Mars
7. Thunder, Imagine Dragons
8. rockstar (feat. 21 Savage), Post Malone
9. No Name, NF
10. Supplies, Justin Timberlake
Top Albums
1. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists
2. M A N I A, Fall Out Boy
3. Hallelujah Nights, LANCO
4. Good News, Rend Collective
5. Kidz Bop 37, KIDZ BOP Kids
6. Ruins, First Aid Kit
7. ÷ , Ed Sheeran
8. Hysteria, Def Leppard
9. Grimmest Hits, Black Label Society
10. vertigo, EDEN
