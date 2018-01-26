Tyler Perry buys new van to replace church's stolen van

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — A Georgia church administrator says Tyler Perry bought the church a new van to replace their stolen one.

WSB-TV reports members of the Lighthouse Community Church in Stockbridge said they showed up for service and that their 15-seat van was gone, leaving only a pile of broken glass from a shattered window.

Church members expressed that the vehicle not only played a vital role for the church, but also the community's children.

Church administrator Cindy Smith said Perry called to tell her that he had bought them a new van after seeing the story on WSB-TV.

Smith said church members planned to pick the van up from a nearby dealership Friday morning.

