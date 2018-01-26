Entertainment

Woman accuses film star Steven Seagal of rape in 1993

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2015, file photo, actor Steven Seagal speaks at a news conference, while attending an opening ceremony for a research and development center in Moscow, Russia. A once-aspiring actress has alleged Seagal raped her at a wrap party for the film ‚ÄúOn Deadly Ground,‚Äù claiming he undressed her and assaulted her on his bed while she focused on a photo of Seagal‚Äôs wife on the nightstand. Regina Simons called the alleged assault ‚Äúvery predatory, very aggressive and traumatizing‚Äù during an interview that aired Friday, Jan. 26, 2018 on ‚ÄúMegyn Kelly Today.‚Äù She was 18 at the time. (AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev, File)

NEW YORK — A once-aspiring actress has alleged Steven Seagal raped her at a wrap party for the film "On Deadly Ground," claiming he undressed her and assaulted her on his bed while she focused on a photo of Seagal's wife on the nightstand.

Regina Simons called the alleged assault "very predatory, very aggressive and traumatizing" during an interview that aired Friday on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Simons was 18 at the time.

Seagal's lawyer did not immediately return calls for comment Friday.

The sexual misconduct allegation is the second against Seagal. In November, actress Jenny McCarthy alleged that Seagal sexually harassed her during a 1995 audition. Seagal denied that allegation.

