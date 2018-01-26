Woman accuses film star Steven Seagal of rape in 1993

NEW YORK — A once-aspiring actress has alleged Steven Seagal raped her at a wrap party for the film "On Deadly Ground," claiming he undressed her and assaulted her on his bed while she focused on a photo of Seagal's wife on the nightstand.

Regina Simons called the alleged assault "very predatory, very aggressive and traumatizing" during an interview that aired Friday on NBC's "Megyn Kelly Today." Simons was 18 at the time.

Seagal's lawyer did not immediately return calls for comment Friday.