Brampton, Ont. pop singer Alessia Cara grabs Grammy Award for best new artist

It's been a stellar rise for Cara, who swept through the Juno Awards nearly two years ago, winning breakthrough artist.

Alessia Cara arrives at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York.

TORONTO — Alessia Cara's dreams of winning a Grammy Award are no longer confined to her bathroom shower.

The Brampton, Ont.-raised singer accepted the award for best new artist — the first Grammy of her career — at Sunday night's televised ceremony.

Cara told the audience she's been "pretend winning" Grammys in the shower since she was a kid.

She then encouraged people to "support real music and real artists," saying that "everyone deserves the same shot."

Since then she's appeared on a number of big hits, including Logic's suicide prevention anthem "1-800-273-8255," which is nominated at the Grammys for song of the year.

