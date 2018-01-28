Brampton, Ont. pop singer Alessia Cara grabs Grammy Award for best new artist
It's been a stellar rise for Cara, who swept through the Juno Awards nearly two years ago, winning breakthrough artist.
TORONTO — Alessia Cara's dreams of winning a Grammy Award are no longer confined to her bathroom shower.
The Brampton, Ont.-raised singer accepted the award for best new artist — the first Grammy of her career — at Sunday night's televised ceremony.
Cara told the audience she's been "pretend winning" Grammys in the shower since she was a kid.
She then encouraged people to "support real music and real artists," saying that "everyone deserves the same shot."
Since then she's appeared on a number of big hits, including Logic's suicide prevention anthem "1-800-273-8255," which is nominated at the Grammys for song of the year.
