Brampton, Ont. pop singer Alessia Cara grabs Grammy Award for best new artist

TORONTO — Alessia Cara's dreams of winning a Grammy Award are no longer confined to her bathroom shower.

The Brampton, Ont.-raised singer accepted the award for best new artist — the first Grammy of her career — at Sunday night's televised ceremony.

Cara told the audience she's been "pretend winning" Grammys in the shower since she was a kid.

She then encouraged people to "support real music and real artists," saying that "everyone deserves the same shot."

It's been a stellar rise for Cara, who swept through the Juno Awards nearly two years ago, winning breakthrough artist.