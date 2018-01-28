Grammys shower 'La La Land' with more love
NEW YORK — "La La Land" is still winning awards.
The film won twice at Sunday's Grammy Awards, which, like the Oscars,
Composer Justin Hurwitz won for best composition soundtrack and best score soundtrack for visual media. He shared the former with Marius de Vries. Hurwitz beat out the scores to "Dunkirk," ''Games of Thones, Season 7," ''Hidden Figures" and "Arrival." The other compilation contenders were: "Baby Driver," ''Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: Awesome Mix Vol. 2," and "Hidden Figures: The Album."
Hurwitz won two Oscars last February for the "La La Land" score and the song "City of Stars." The Grammys run on a different calendar than the Oscars, drawing from October 2016 to September 2017 releases.
The return of "La La Land" to an awards show stage inevitably brought back memories of the movie's dramatic Oscar night. Backstage Sunday, Hurwitz looked far from surprised when asked about the envelope mix-up. He said in the chaotic rush on the Dolby Theatre stage to check the best picture envelope, producers even temporarily commandeered his envelope for best score.
"It was a blur," said Hurwitz. "I've watched in on YouTube a few times."
On Sunday, "La La Land" was also upset in its final award in the Grammy's pre-show ceremony. "City of Stars" was bested for best song by "How Far I'll Go," the Lin-Manuel Miranda-sung tune from "Moana."
Hurwitz is currently working on Chazelle's follow-up to "La La Land," a Neil Armstrong biopic.
For full coverage of awards season, visit: https://apnews.com/tag/AwardsSeason
