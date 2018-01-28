NewsAlert: Canadian Charles Moniz wins Grammy for production, non-classical

Sound engineer Charles Moniz has won a Grammy Award for production on Bruno Mars' "24K Magic."

The Burlington, Ont.-raised musician shares the Grammy for production of a non-classical album with a team of fellow engineers.

The majority of the Grammys are being handed out in a pre-telecast ceremony hosted by Paul Shaffer and streamed live on the Grammys website.

The Grammy Awards main event, which moved to New York to mark its 60th year, begins Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET on CityTV and CBS.