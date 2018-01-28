Entertainment

Partial list of winners in top categories at the Grammys

Cecile McLorin Salvant accepts the best jazz vocal album award for "Dreams And Daggers" at the 60th annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

A partial list of winners in the top categories at the Grammy Awards , announced Sunday by The Recording Academy.

— Best rap album: "DAMN.," Kendrick Lamar.

— Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar.

— Best R&B album: "24K Magic," Bruno Mars.

— Best R&B performance: Bruno Mars.

— Best R&B song: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars.

— Best dance/electronic album: "3-D The Catalogue."

— Best jazz vocal album: "Dreams And Daggers," Cecile McLorin Salvant.

— Best jazz instrumental album: "Rebirth," Billy Childs.

— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "La La Land."

— Best music video: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar. ___

