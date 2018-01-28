Partial list of winners in top categories at the Grammys
A partial list of winners in the top categories at the Grammy Awards , announced Sunday by The Recording Academy.
— Best rap album: "DAMN.," Kendrick Lamar.
— Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar.
— Best music video: Kendrick Lamar.
— Best R&B album: "24K Magic," Bruno Mars.
— Best R&B performance: Bruno Mars.
— Best R&B song: "That's What I Like," Bruno Mars.
— Best dance/electronic album: "3-D The Catalogue."
— Best jazz vocal album: "Dreams And Daggers," Cecile McLorin Salvant.
— Best jazz instrumental album: "Rebirth," Billy Childs.
— Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: "La La Land."
— Best music video: "HUMBLE.," Kendrick Lamar. ___
http://www.grammy.com
For full coverage of awards season, visit: https://apnews.com/tag/AwardsSeason
