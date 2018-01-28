Spotted on the Grammy carpet, a baby and a grandmother
NEW YORK — Youth and age crossed on the Grammy red carpet when SZA's grandmother and DJ Khalid's infant son arrived about the same time, one in a wheelchair and one in a stroller.
Both had a good reason to be there — they had roles in their family's Grammy-nominated albums.
DJ Khalid's 15-month-old Asahd was cradled by his dad and was dressed in a maroon crushed-velvet tuxedo just like his father, who called the boy, "My partner in crime, my best friend, my biggest blessing." Asahd appears on the cover of his dad's platinum-selling album, "Grateful."
Nearby, Norma Halmon, came from St. Louis, even though she's in her 90s and hates flying. "This is a huge deal for her," said SZA. Both her mother and grandmother narrate parts of the album "Ctrl."
