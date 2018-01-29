Box Office Top 20: 'Maze Runner' races to No. 1 with $24.2M
LOS ANGELES — "Maze Runner: The Death Cure," the third installment in the young adult dystopian series, raced to the top of the box office in its opening weekend in
It bumped "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" into second place after its $16.1 million weekend. The Dwayne Johnson pic had been resting easy at No. 1 for three straight weeks and has earned $337.8 million to date.
The Christian Bale-led Western "Hostiles" expanded to more
The top 20 movies at U.S. and Canadian
1. "Maze Runner: The Death Cure," 20th Century Fox, $24,167,011, 3,787 locations, $6,382 average, $24,167,011, 1 Week.
2. "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle," Sony, $16,144,874, 3,553 locations, $4,544 average, $337,802,077, 6 Weeks.
3. "Hostiles," Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures, $10,110,739, 2,816 locations, $3,590 average, $11,958,534, 6 Weeks.
4. "The Greatest Showman," 20th Century Fox, $9,550,367, 2,663 locations, $3,586 average, $126,525,599, 6 Weeks.
5. "The Post," 20th Century Fox, $9,107,141, 2,640 locations, $3,450 average, $58,793,064, 6 Weeks.
6. "12 Strong," Warner Bros., $8,686,066, 3,018 locations, $2,878 average, $29,810,676, 2 Weeks.
7. "Den of Thieves," STX Entertainment, $8,632,808, 2,432 locations, $3,550 average, $28,775,253, 2 Weeks.
8. "The Shape of Water," Fox Searchlight, $5,922,553, 1,854 locations, $3,194 average, $37,901,298, 9 Weeks.
9. "Paddington 2," Warner Bros., $5,668,433, 2,792 locations, $2,030 average, $32,118,849, 3 Weeks.
10. "Padmaavat," Viva Entertainment, $4,430,255, 326 locations, $13,590 average, $4,937,521, 1 Week.
11. "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," Disney, $4,254,001, 1,745 locations, $2,438 average, $610,795,822, 7 Weeks.
12. "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri," Fox Searchlight, $3,840,684, 1,457 locations, $2,636 average, $37,251,635, 12 Weeks.
13. "Forever My Girl," Roadside Attractions, $3,567,978, 1,424 locations, $2,506 average, $9,127,137, 2 Weeks.
14. "The Commuter," Lionsgate, $3,412,694, 1,811 locations, $1,884 average, $31,389,883, 3 Weeks.
15. "Insidious: The Last Key," Universal, $3,189,055, 1,901 locations, $1,678 average, $63,449,355, 4 Weeks.
16. "I, Tonya," Neon Rated, $3,028,658, 960 locations, $3,155 average, $18,903,403, 8 Weeks.
17. "Phantom Thread," Focus Features, $2,981,885, 1,021 locations, $2,921 average, $10,713,694, 5 Weeks.
18. "Darkest Hour," Focus Features, $2,886,835, 1,333 locations, $2,166 average, $45,199,242, 10 Weeks.
19. "MET Opera: Tosca (2018)," Fathom Events, $2,000,000, 900 locations, $2,222 average, $2,000,000, 1 Week.
20. "Lady Bird," A24, $1,887,226, 1,172 locations, $1,610 average, $41,610,318, 13 Weeks.
---
