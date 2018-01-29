Ed Sheeran, and his cat, are celebrating his 2 Grammys
NEW YORK — Ed Sheeran, and his cat, would like to thank the Grammy voters.
After skipping Sunday's ceremony, the singer posted a note of gratitude on his Instagram account and said his cat was celebrating, too. Sheeran won Grammys for best pop solo performance for "Shape of You" and best pop vocal album.
"Woke up to the news I won two grammys last night. Thank you!" wrote Sheeran, who included a photo of his orange-and-white cat. "This little fluff-ball is doing a bit of a celebratory dance, lots of love to everyone xx."
His victory for best solo performance wasn't welcomed by everyone. Sheeran was the only male on the list, defeating stars such as Lady Gaga, Kesha and Pink. Numerous tweeters expressed their disappointment.
