Kendrick Lamar and Kesha set the Grammys house afire: Schneller

The Show: The Grammy Awards (CBS/City)

The Moment: Racism and sexism

Kendrick Lamar began rapping against a backdrop of the American flag, with dancers dressed in military gear. Then the words, “This is satire” appeared onscreen. Suddenly the rap was punctuated by gunshots and the dancers, now dressed in red hoodies, fell one by one.

“Is this on cable?” comedian Dave Chapelle asked. “It looks like it’s singing and dancing, but the brother’s taking enormous chances.... The only thing more frightening than watching a Black man be honest in America is being an honest Black man in America.”

Later Kesha stepped up to the mic, backed by a powerhouse group of women wearing white, including Cyndi Lauper, Camila Cabello and the Resistance Revival Chorus. They belted out an extremely emotional Praying, about surviving abuse: “After everything you’ve done, I can thank you for how strong I’ve become ... I hope you’re somewhere praying, I hope your soul is changing/I hope you find your peace, falling on your knees.” By the end, many of the singers and audience members, as well as host James Corden, were in tears.

There were other high points in the show, including U2 singing in front of the Statue of Liberty, capped by Bono saying, “Blessed are the s—hole countries, for they give us the American dream,” and Hillary Clinton making a surprise “audition” to record the audio book of Fire and Fury. The winners themselves were a pretty tame bunch: a Bruno Mars sweep, this year?

But Lamar and Kesha gave the performances of the night, confronting the U.S.’s two long-simmering plagues: racism and sexism. They set the house afire with their anger and their demand for answers.