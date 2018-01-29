Michigan museum to host global gathering of youth inventors

DEARBORN, Mich. — The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation in suburban Detroit has been selected to host a gathering of youth inventors from around the world.

The STEMIE Coalition's annual National Invention Convention and Entrepreneurship Expo takes place June 1 at the museum in Dearborn. Hundreds of inventors are expected.

STEMIE stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Math linked to Invention and Entrepreneurship. The convention and expo are presented by United Technologies Corp. The museum is part of The Henry Ford , a history attraction that includes Greenfield Village.