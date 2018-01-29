Sharp drop in ratings for Grammy Awards this year
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Just under 20 million people watched Bruno Mars' big night at the Grammy Awards, a steep decline from the 26.1 million viewers who tuned in to music's biggest night a year earlier.
The Nielsen company said the 19.8 million estimated viewers represented a 24
Absent from the Grammys this year was the major star power of an Adele, Beyonce or Taylor Swift. The Grammys were heavy on rap nominees, including five-time winner Kendrick Lamar, whose medley opened the show.
It was half the 39.9 million people who watched in 2012, when the awards took place shortly after Whitney Houston's death.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
In Focus: Richard Crouse
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Maze Runner star’s on-set injury highlights danger of stunts
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: Christian Bale recreates himself from film to film
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: At 65, Liam Neeson is still kickin' butt, now as The Commuter
-
In Focus
Richard Crouse: The Post is a high-stakes look at journalism before the age of fake news