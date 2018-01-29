Sobey Art Award doubles top prize to $100,000

HALIFAX — The Sobey Art Award's top prize has doubled in value, from $50,000 to $100,000 annually.

Conceived in 2001, the award is billed as Canada's pre-eminent prize for contemporary Canadian artists aged 40 and under.

Organizers say the prizes for the four shortlisted artists will also increase, from $10,000 to $25,000.

And the 20 longlisted artists' prizes will double to $2,000.