Super Bowl week to feature Snoop Dogg, J. Lo, Pink, Cardi B
NEW YORK — Snoop Dogg will be celebrating Super Bowl week with two of his
The rapper, who is working on a gospel album, will headline BET's annual pre-Super Bowl gospel concert and the Playboy party in a busy week also featuring performances by Jennifer Lopez, Pink, Cardi B and the Chainsmokers. Super Bowl 52 takes place Sunday at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.
The biggest of the stars is Justin Timberlake: Before he headlines the halftime show, he will hold a listening party Thursday at Paisley Park for his new album, "Man of the Woods," to be released Friday.
The week also includes performances by Diddy, DJ Khaled, Kelly Clarkson, Migos, Imagine Dragons, Busta Rhymes, Dave Matthews Band, Florida Georgia Line, Ellie Goulding and Post Malone.
