Super Bowl week to feature Snoop Dogg, J. Lo, Pink, Cardi B

NEW YORK — Snoop Dogg will be celebrating Super Bowl week with two of his favourite things: worship and women.

The rapper, who is working on a gospel album, will headline BET's annual pre-Super Bowl gospel concert and the Playboy party in a busy week also featuring performances by Jennifer Lopez, Pink, Cardi B and the Chainsmokers. Super Bowl 52 takes place Sunday at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

The biggest of the stars is Justin Timberlake: Before he headlines the halftime show, he will hold a listening party Thursday at Paisley Park for his new album, "Man of the Woods," to be released Friday.