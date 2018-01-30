Chicago Symphony, Riccardo Muti extend contract until 2022

CHICAGO — The Chicago Symphony Orchestra has extended its contract with renowned Italian conductor Riccardo Muti as its music director through the 2022 season.

The orchestra made the announcement Tuesday. It says Muti's current contract goes through 2020 and the new contract will extend through August 2022.

Muti said in a statement that he has "deep respect and affection" for CSO musicians and the relationship is "growing stronger each year." He says "this is the reason why I have decided to continue for two more seasons."